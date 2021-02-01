Monday, 01 February 2021

Meals plea

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council says free school meals should be made permanent for all primary school children.

John Halsall, who represents Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe, made his plea in a letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The letter was also signed by Ullakarin Clark, the council’s executive member for children’s services, on behalf of Wokingham
Conservatives.

