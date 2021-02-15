PUPILS at Robert Piggott infant and junior schools in Wargrave enjoyed a virtual visit to Reading Museum.

The event was organised by year one teacher Vicky Hodge and the theme was a Victorian workshop.

Live sessions were held at different times of the day so those children in school could be joined by those being home-schooled via Microsoft Teams.

The children made their own toys and learned more about Victorian life, including how people then would wash their clothes.

Both schools are open to children of key workers and those considered vulnerable.