As we re-open, let us focus on what is important

DOLPHIN School prides itself on being different, writes headmaster Adam Hurst.

Whether it is the absence of a uniform, the first name terms with teachers, or the creative approach to teaching and learning, Dolphin School offers something special.

At a time when parents are looking for a school that not only offers high academic standards — many of our subject specialists are secondary trained — but also offers a significant amount of time outside the classroom and the chance for every child to grow and develop in their own unique way, Dolphin School ticks the boxes.

Our boys and girls do not need to fit a type; we do not want them all to come out the same at the other end. As long as they enjoy their education, develop a genuine love of learning, and emerge as grounded, articulate young adults, we have achieved our aims.

The school is renowned for going out on a vast number of trips each year. Classes frequently leave the classroom to physically see or act out what they are learning. Our Freedom to Learn ethos is at the heart of everything we do. The last 12 months have therefore presented something of a challenge. On the face of it, online learning could not be more anathema to our normal way of teaching and learning. But as I have come to expect, the Dolphin staff rose to the occasion and continued to deliver their subjects with creativity, energy, and a sense of fun.

Now, as we prepare for the school to re-open, we must focus on what is important. Children need school. Of course they need academic input, but far more importantly, they need an environment that feels safe. An environment that has a routine for them to follow, where they can interact with and talk to peers, engage with adults outside of their family, and get back to enjoying simply being at school.

I could not have been more proud of our pupils over the last few months. The spirit shown by everyone in the Dolphin community has been wonderful. Whatever challenges lie ahead, I have every confidence that we will face it unflinchingly and find a positive way forward so that our children are having fun and learning in a safe, happy and nurturing environment.