Stay safe at school

ROBERT Piggott infant and junior schools in Wargrave are reminding parents that they must continue to follow coronavirus rules now the children are back in class.

Masks must be worn when coming on site and parents should not enter the playground of the junior school when dropping off pupils.

Social distancing must be observed outside the school gates and while waiting on the premises.

Parents are advised to email teachers to arrange a phone conversation if necessary to avoid contact.

If a pupil shows any of the main symptoms of covid-19, they should not be sent to school but have a test as soon as possible. They may only return to school once a negative result has been received.

Similarly, if someone in a child’s household is awaiting the results of a test, all family members should self-isolate until the outcome is known.

Breakfast and after-school clubs are limited to 60 children per day.