‘We’re delighted to be back on campus’

A message from Queen Anne’s headmistress Julia Harrington

THE girls are back in town! It is wonderful to all be back — from all over the world — on our 35-acre campus in Caversham.

As a Microsoft Showcase School we pride ourselves in being able to offer an outstanding digital learning experience.

Therefore, when the pandemic hit, our committed staff were able to provide a robust teaching and learning programme that diverged very little from normal timetable.

Over the two full lockdowns we delivered approximately 21,000 remote learning lessons and since the return to school in March 2021 approximately 2,000 remote hybrid learning lessons have taken place (where some girls in isolation attend remotely).

As a result, we are now in the very fortunate position to be able to focus on bringing our community back and supporting the girls through some of the other challenges that the pandemic has caused for their development.

In particular, our covid anxiety workshops, based on educational neuroscience programme BrainCanDo, have helped our staff and students to understand how the adolescent brain has fared through the crisis and what we need to do to help teenagers flourish as we come into the summer term.

We are focusing this term on our wonderful

co-curricular programme alongside working through the examination period.

The next few weeks will be about the determination and resilience that has brought us to this point and the progress the girls are making, and most importantly enjoying being back together again as a school community.

As part of this, we will be celebrating at Queen Anne’s Arts Week featuring an art, film and animation exhibition; a production of The Witches from our lower school; lunchtime concerts and a dance showcase. We will also be welcoming back alumna Jae-Ram Song to share her experience as a medic on the front line and her inspiring message of hope and resilience.

