Prep school blends tradition and innovation to meet your child’s needs

THE Oratory Prep School successfully combines tradition with innovation, developing children into confident, ambitious and forward-thinking students.

With 380 day and boarding pupils ranging in age from two to 13 years, all the needs of your child’s formative years are met.

As they move up through the school they are encouraged to step outside their comfort zone to develop a range of skills that will follow them into senior school life and beyond.

As well as enviable grounds for outdoor pursuits including forest school through to Year 8, technology is embedded into life at the OPS and small class sizes ensure that lessons are engaging and inclusive.

Our aim is that at 13 our pupils leave us to continue their educational journey as confident and resilient children who are excited by education, with excellent social awareness and a love of school.

To book your personal tour on our open day on Saturday, May 22, please email our registrar Cordelia Atkinson at c.atkinson@oratoryprep.co.uk or call 0118 976 6924.

For more information, visit www.oratoryprep.co.uk. We’re also excited to announce an enhancement to nursery and kindergarten at the Oratory Prep School to provide year-round* provision for our younger pupils, aged two to four from September 2021.

This has been in response to an increasing number of enquiries from parents who would love to experience our nursery — known as Little Oaks — but needed more than a traditional term-time pre-school offering.

In addition to what you would expect from an all year round nursery setting, children in Little Oaks benefit from the fantastic facilities and grounds of the Oratory Prep School. All children experience forest school and kindergarten and are able to have swimming lessons as part of their day in our indoor pool.

Days will also be extended to provide 7.30am to 6pm care for those who need it and by the time the children have reached the end of their time in Little Oaks, the transition to reception is seamless as they are just a playground away from one another where they can continue their Oratory Prep education.

*Year-round excludes the last week of the summer term and Christmas week.