Wartime dig

PUPILS at the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave will be studying the Second World War while using an allotment.

The parish council allows the school to use the plot off Victoria Road free of charge for outdoor learning and children visit weekly to tend the plants.

The theme for their latest projects is Dig for Victory and the children will be growing food rather than flowers.

The schools would like to hear from anyone who is able to donate compost, plant food, plug plants or small garden tools and netting.