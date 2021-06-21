For Capt Tom

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
CHILDREN at Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave raised £322 for charity.
The schools wanted to do something to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £39 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden.
Pupils took on the 100 Challenge set by his daughters and decided to give the proceeds to Daisy’s Dream, a Twyford charity which supports bereaved children and their families.
21 June 2021
