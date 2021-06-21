Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School celebrated their annual language day yesterday (Thursday).
The children learned about Japan, tried the art of origami and ate some Japanese food using chopsticks.
Some wore red and white to represent the Japanese flag in return for a nominal fee to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.
21 June 2021
