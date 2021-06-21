Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Look east

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School celebrated their annual language day yesterday (Thursday).

The children learned about Japan, tried the art of origami and ate some Japanese food using chopsticks.

Some wore red and white to represent the Japanese flag in return for a nominal fee to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33