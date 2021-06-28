School raffle

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
THE parent-teacher association at Charvil Piggott Primary School is asking people to take part in its summer raffle.
Tickets cost £3, which gives you 12 chances to win the grand prize of £5,000. The closing date is July 11.
The proceeds will go towards the school’s sensory garden project.
For more information, visit bigptaraffle.co.uk
28 June 2021
