Monday, 28 June 2021

School raffle

THE parent-teacher association at Charvil Piggott Primary School is asking people to take part in its summer raffle.

Tickets cost £3, which gives you 12 chances to win the grand prize of £5,000. The closing date is July 11.

The proceeds will go towards the school’s sensory garden project.

For more information, visit bigptaraffle.co.uk

