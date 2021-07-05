Teachers departing

TWO teachers at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave are to leave at the end of this term.

Millie Shepherd and Josh McMillan, who have been at the school in School Hill for three and four years respectively, are moving to new jobs.

Mrs Shepherd teaches years 3 and 4 as well as PE and during her time the school has achieved a gold School Games Mark.

Headteacher Elaine Hughes said: “This is a tremendous achievement and involves providing a wide range of sporting opportunities to engage children of all levels and abilities.

“Leading sport through the covid crisis, Millie has found cricket and hockey coaching opportunities and led Santa dashes and Red Nose Day fun as well as sports days in bubbles.”

Mr McMillan teaches years 5 and 6 and maths.

Mrs Hughes added: “Although we are saddened to see these wonderful teachers leave us, we are delighted that they are progressing their careers in their new schools.

“We know that they will take the grace, courage and friendship that they have shown their classes and colleagues here with them on that next step.”

Abby Trayte, who joined last year as maternity cover, is to stay on as a phase one teacher.

Sarah Pontet has been appointed phase two leader for next year.