School in line for covid prize

AN independent school in Henley has been shortlisted for an award for the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Rupert House School in Bell Street is a finalist in the outstanding response to covid-19 category in the Independent Schools of the Year Awards.

The nursery and preparatory school was quick to adopt safety measures, such as one-way systems, establishing different entry and exit time for bubbles and having temperature checks for pupils and staff. Parents and teachers wore masks and sanitiser stations were introduced throughout the site.

One of the key changes was the introduction of online learning, for which staff set tasks remotely during the summer term last year. Daily live lessons throughout all year groups were delivered via Zoom, including sports and exercise breaks.

Headmaster Nick Armitage said: “Being shortlisted for this award is testament to the speed with which Rupert House responded to the impact of the pandemic, which was as quick as the impact of the pandemic itself. Our staff worked throughout the holidays, undertaking training and uploading provision on our online learning platform.

“Pupils had as close to an in-classroom experience as was possible and when further lockdowns were imposed we were able to switch our on-site provision to a virtual one. During periods of self-isolation, children were still able to receive a full education.”

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in the autumn.