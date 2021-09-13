College with unique history is a community where all can flourish

PANGBOURNE College is a small, independent boarding and day school with a unique history and a bright future.

It’s a community where you can flourish. Our small size allows us to get to know each student individually, ensuring that they are nurtured as they grow academically and socially.

Our flag values of kindness, selflessness, moral courage, initiative, industry, resilience and integrity underpin all we do as a college.

They are rooted in our Christian ethos and go a long way to prepare our pupils for life’s challenges and the responsibilities of adulthood.

Our aim is to equip Pangbournians with the strongest possible foundations for their future.

Providing a challenging academic curriculum, we also offer plenty of co-curricular opportunities for sport, music, art, drama and adventurous training, so that each individual fulfils their potential and develops confidence, values and skills to make a positive difference to the world.

Ideally located

The campus is set in 203 acres of beautiful West Berkshire countryside in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, yet we are just 10 minutes from junction 12 of the M4.

We are also on the mainline rail network between Oxford (30 minutes) and London Paddington (45 minutes).

Daily school transport services are available from Ascot, Basingstoke, Henley/Wargrave, Maidenhead, Newbury and Wantage.

Highly rated

In November 2019, the Independent Schools Inspectorate rated the college as “excellent” for both the academic and personal development of its pupils.

It said: “Pupils demonstrate exemplary attitudes to learning: they respond to academic challenge with energy and purpose.”

In June 2021, Pangbourne College was shortlisted in the

co-educational independent school of the year category in the Independent Schools of the Year 2021 Awards.

Visit us

The only way to experience the authentic Pangbourne College is to visit us.

You can enjoy a tour of the college and speak to pupils and staff here.

They will give you real insight into what Pangbourne is today.

We would encourage you to join us on one of our open mornings, held in autumn and spring, or one of our popular head’s breakfasts.

For more information and to book, please visit www.pangbourne.com