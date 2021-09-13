School is county’s best-performing

LEIGHTON PARK is a day and boarding school for girls and boys aged 11 to 18 in Reading and winner of the best

co-educational school 2021 for South East England.

The Government’s latest sixth form league tables reveal Leighton Park to be the best performing school in Berkshire and in the top 14 boarding schools in the country, with each student gaining on average 0.6 of a grade.

We are a school that inspires achievement with values, character and community and academic excellence is the consequence of our approach.

Leighton Park exists to form young people of real character and confidence, with a determined desire to change the world, reflecting the school’s Quaker values and forward-looking approach.

While the school offers an holistic curriculum, it is particularly well-known for its STEAM academic approach, which combines the analytical skills from science, technology, engineering and maths with the creativity from the arts. Leighton Park won the national award for excellence in STEAM education in 2020.

It is also very highly regarded for its strength in music, being a flagship Yamaha music education partner, and for demonstrating values in action through community outreach.

The school is set in 65 acres of beautiful parkland.

We warmly invite you to visit us and meet the enthusiastic students and dedicated staff who each make a unique contribution to the success of our school community.

Our annual open morning is being held on Saturday, September 25 from 9am to 11am and you can book on the website, www.leightonpark.com/visit-leighton-park