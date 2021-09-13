Recognition for school

SONNING Common Primary School has been recognised as a Forest School Provider.

The accreditation comes from the Forest School Association, a professional body which encourages inspirational learning.

The school in Grove Road cordoned off an area of the garden by the pre-school in January 2019 for more trees to be planted.

Staff received training with the help of a grant from the Co-operative’s Local Community Fund and the work was completed with the help of parent Lee Chalk, who helped move play equipment and build a fence.

Headteacher Chris Hirst said he was “thrilled” at the recognition.

He said: “As soon as we saw the Forest School Provider scheme we knew it was for us. Our children in reception, year 1 and year 2 love their sessions in our forest school sites and our whole staff are fully engaged and committed to this approach.

“Many parents choose us for their child because we offer this experience as part of our curriculum. Having this recognition will give us something that sets us apart from other schools.”