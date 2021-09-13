Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Recognition for school

SONNING Common Primary School has been recognised as a Forest School Provider. 

The accreditation comes from the Forest School Association, a professional body which encourages inspirational learning. 

The school in Grove Road cordoned off an area of the garden by the pre-school in January 2019 for more trees to be planted. 

Staff  received training with the help of a grant from the Co-operative’s Local Community Fund and the work was completed with the help of parent Lee Chalk, who helped move play equipment and build a fence.

Headteacher Chris Hirst said he was “thrilled” at the recognition.

He said: “As soon as we saw the Forest School Provider scheme we knew it was for us. Our children in reception, year 1 and year 2 love their sessions in our forest school sites and our whole staff are fully engaged and committed to this approach.

“Many parents choose us for their child because we offer this experience as part of our curriculum. Having this recognition will give us something that sets us apart from other schools.” 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33