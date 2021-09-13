Man runs for school

A MAN aims to run 134 miles over a weekend to raise money for Stoke Row School.

David Pryce, a former governor of the primary, will follow a circular route around the Chiltern Way, starting at the school at 8am on Friday, October 1.

He will head to the Ridgeway and the Chiltern Way cross, just north of Nuffield, and then run the whole of the Chiltern Way, first to Ewelme and then all the way up to and around Luton, before returning and finishing back at the school at 3pm on Sunday, October 3.

Runners are being invited to join him along the route and there will be a chance to jog with him the final 5km back to the school.

Mr Pryce hopes to raise £20,000.

Emma Taylor, who chairs the Friends of Stoke Row School committee, said: “The school has been hit hard by ever-tightening budgets and the impact of covid-19.

“The aim is to raise as much money as possible to help cover running costs and fund additional resources but the event also provides a great opportunity for those associated with the school to challenge themselves while soaking up some of the natural beauty of the Chilterns.

“All are welcome, regardless of their fitness and running experience, and we hope to make it an event that everyone will enjoy and remember for a long time.”

To join the team, email stoke-row-school-run@

outlook.com

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/team/fosrs