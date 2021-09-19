We’re ambitious for our students

AS a girls’ school with a sterling reputation, we at St Helen and St Katharine are an ambitious lot, from the junior department all the way through to sixth form.

We are ambitious for our students to achieve their goals, and for our school to flourish as a centre of academic and pastoral excellence.

Yet we also view ambition with a healthy dose of realism, recognising that it manifests differently for every person under the St Helen’s roof. It is also most powerful when welded with resilience.

Our school motto is “per severa” (keep going through the tough times) and this combination of drive and mental strength is one of the most valuable skill sets we teach.

Instead of saying “dare to fail”, we say “dare to succeed”.

In a demanding world our instinct is to stay within lines of familiarity. We constantly challenge this, from encouraging Year 7 students to have a go at new and “mysterious” clubs such as Minecraft or Pi Club, to lengthy conversations with a Year 11 student about an unexpected A-level choice.

Resilience frees ambition; ambition inspires resilience — to succeed through tough times, we need both.

