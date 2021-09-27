School excels at adding value when it comes to exam time

SEPTEMBER 2021 marked The Oratory’s second year as a fully co-educational school.

It sees our “pioneer girls” number grow from 50 to 91 and our first girls’ house outgrown, with recruitment so successful that we have relocated and beautifully refurbished Wootten House into the original Georgian country house which became the school.

It is wonderful to give girls the opportunity to live at the very heart of The Oratory.

The Oratory is proud of its broad and rich curriculum and strong exam results.

We are in the top three per cent of schools for value added at A-level, which means that pupils leave The Oratory with higher grades than the national average for their ability.

In 2021, we celebrated a successful set of GCSE results with 23 per cent grade 9s, 44 per cent grades 9-8, 60 per cent grades 9-7, and 95 per cent at grade 4 or higher. We saw a further year of substantial improvement in A-level results with grades at A*-A (73 per cent), A*-B (89 per cent) and A*-C (98 per cent).

The vast majority of pupils have gained entry to their first choice universities, including many Russell Group universities.

However, an Oratory education is about developing young people in a much deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate. An Oratory education gives our young people every opportunity to find their individual talents and qualities, through a vast array of co-curricular activities.

Discover more at our sixth form open morning on Saturday, October 2, and our whole school open morning on Saturday, October 9.

Both events run from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information, visit www.oratory.co.uk