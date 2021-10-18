Award-winning girls’ prep school where wellbeing is most important

ACCORDING to the Tatler’s Schools Guide, “there is something magical about Godstowe, where girls thrive at lacrosse, partake in riding lessons, rock painting club, and fundraising through danceathons and brisk cross-country walks”.

Set in 12 acres of leafy parkland overlooking High Wycombe, Godstowe is an award-winning prep school for girls aged three to 13 and boys aged three to seven.

Founded in 1900, the school is steeped in history and tradition and offers an innovative, academic and broad education.

Godstowe enjoys an enviable academic reputation. It is a non-selective school that achieves outstanding results and excels in preparing girls for senior school with a large number of scholarships and exhibitions awarded every year to top schools including Wycombe Abbey, Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Wellington, among others.

Education at Godstowe is about so much more than just results. Wellbeing comes first and the happiness of the pupils is of utmost importance.

Headmistress Sophie Green says: “When pupils are well balanced and settled, they are ready to enjoy learning.”

The school’s commitment to wellbeing doesn’t stop at the classroom doors. Day pupils benefit from all that boarding life offers — a strong sense of family and community and the 7am to 7pm clubs and wrap-around care that is available.

With more than 50 lunchtime and after-school clubs to choose from, there is a wealth of opportunities for both boarding and day girls to discover their passions and strengths beyond academic subjects.

This year the school was the recipient of the Boarding Schools’ Association Award for nurturing young boarders and Ms Green was awarded the 2021 Tatler Award for best head of a UK prep school.

The school runs buses from Medmenham and Marlow, Amersham and Gerrards Cross and Beaconsfield.

Godstowe will be holding an open morning on Saturday, November 6. For more information, visit www.godstowe.org