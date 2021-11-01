Pupils learn about black culture through arts

CHILDREN celebrated black culture with a day of workshops, sport, art, music, literature and poetry.

It was part of a series of activities at Trinity Primary School in Henley to mark Black History Month.

Pupils learnt about influential black people, including Nelson Mandela, singer Aretha Franklin, mathematician Katherine Johnson, activist Rosa Parks, sportswomen Tessa Sanderson and Simone Biles and poet Amanda Gorman.

They were encouraged to produce art and texts inspired by them.

Deputy headteacher Caroline Newman said: “We had workshops about the history of black music and external artists coming in to talk about how black artists influenced art history. Music wouldn’t be what it is today without black musicians and black artists have changed art forever.

“We want to make sure that the children have a breadth of knowledge about the world.

“We also looked at influential black people in sport during PE classes, including [javelin thrower] Tessa Sanderson, who was the first black woman to win Olympic gold for Great Britain. With the Olympic heritage that we have in Henley, it made sense to focus on a figure like her.

“The children loved it. The smiles on their faces have been the best thing about it and hearing them discussing Rosa Parks among themselves was really inspiring.

“They also rehearsed songs by black artists and we had a concert where the whole school was together for the first time since covid, which was memorable for us.”

Every child was asked to paint a pebble with the name of their favourite figure, which they will place around Henley over the half term break.

Ava Desmond, eight, said: “I loved learning about black people in history and about Faith Ringgold’s paintings. The music was really cool and I’m excited about placing my pebble in town.”

Lisa McArdle, five, said: “We learnt about Rosa Parks and I felt proud she stood up for her rights.”

Louis Wootton, 10, said: “It was interesting to learn that black people in history did so many important things.”