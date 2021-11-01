Merger deal

House fire tackled in Watlington
Monday, 01 November 2021
THE Berkshire College of Agriculture at Burchetts Green has agreed to merge with the Windsor Forest Colleges Group.
The governors say this will create a larger and more resilient group and increase opportunities for young people and employers.
BCA will retain its name and brand under the merger, which is due to take place in July next year.
01 November 2021
