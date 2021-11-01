Monday, 01 November 2021

Merger deal

THE Berkshire College of Agriculture at Burchetts Green has agreed to merge with the Windsor Forest Colleges Group.

The governors say this will create a larger and more resilient group and increase opportunities for young people and employers.

BCA will retain its name and brand under the merger, which is due to take place in July next year.

