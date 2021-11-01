Monday, 01 November 2021

Sixth form empowers young people to be resilient learners

AT the Piggott School in Wargrave, we believe your sixth-form education is a journey of self-discovery that will set you up to embark on life beyond school with courage and confidence.

In 2021, a record number of students came to the Piggott School to study the
A-level or vocational courses of their choice.

We asked a number of students why they chose to join the sixth form and what the highlight has been for them.

Year 13 student Isabel Edgell, who joined the sixth form from The Abbey School, said: “I was instantly drawn in by the welcoming and busy atmosphere of the sixth form at its open evening.

“Moving to the Piggott has allowed me to meet lots of new people as well as be part of an environment that I felt would prepare me well for university. The sixth form is always lively with lots going on and is a sociable working environment.”

Freya Gordon. who came to the Piggott from Waingels College and is studying history, English language and economics, described the sixth form as independent yet challenging, adding: “I came to the Piggott School because it was a friendly environment and both students and staff seemed ambitious to learn.”

Becky Bradbury, who joined us from Gillotts School, said: “I chose the sixth form because I really liked the level of teacher support. The teachers are always willing to spend extra time helping you.”

Miriam Boasiako, who came from Maiden Erlegh to join the sixth form and is studying psychology, sociology and English language, said: “The teachers are very specialised in their subject areas and very passionate, which makes discussions interesting, and consequently learning more exciting.”

At the Piggott School, we pride ourselves on providing a truly inclusive education, which combines academic rigour with extensive enrichment opportunities.

The sixth form facilities include a spacious common room, café and study area with more than 100 computers, allowing students to belong to a community of their own.

The quality of teaching and learning at the school and the dedicated pastoral programme enables each and every student to develop into the very best they can be.

Praised as “outstanding” by Ofsted, the Piggott School sixth form expects real academic commitment, responsible behaviour and engagement in school life.

In return, students benefit from a school that lives up to its values and empowers young people to become resilient, lifelong learners.

