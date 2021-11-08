Monday, 08 November 2021

Schools tidy

VOLUNTEERS are needed to carry out maintenance at the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave.

Staff and parents plan to tidy up the outside areas around the schools and would like people to help remove nettles and overgrown plants.

To volunteer, email 
admin@robertpiggott.
wokingham.sch.uk

