Christmas fair and tree sale return

A CHRISTMAS fair will be held at Sonning Common Primary School for the first time in two years.

It will take place at the school in Grove Road on Saturday, November 27 from noon to 3pm. Entry costs £1 for adults and is free for children.

The event, organised by the school’s parent-teacher association, will be like a Christmas market and held under the school’s new outdoor canopy.

There will be games, stalls, tombolas, a hamper raffle, mulled wine, hot dogs, pizza and cakes.

Bishopswood Special School, which is also based at the school, will hold a lucky draw to win a cash prize and plans to have a full-sized Dalek from Doctor Who on show.

The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the association is selling Christmas trees again following the success of the initiative in last year’s lockdown.

Parents planted hundreds of trees behind the key stage 2 building at the school about three years ago.

A total of 132 trees were sold last year, raising more than £1,000.

This year there will be more than 100 home-grown trees ranging from 1ft to 3ft being sold in pots. The prices range from £15 to £20.

There are also trees ranging from 5ft to 7ft which cost from £30 to £40.

To order a tree, or request an order form or for information on how to pay, email pta@sonning-common.

oxon.sch.uk

The last day to order a tree is Friday, November 19 and collection dates are Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4.