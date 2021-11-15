Monday, 15 November 2021

Christmas tree sale

A CHRISTMAS tree sale is being organised by the school association at Charvil Piggott primary.

Nordmann firs ranging from 3ft to 8ft will be available for between £28 and £55.

You do not need to have a child at the school to buy a tree but all orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 24.

All trees must be pre-ordered and will be available for collection from the school on Friday, December 3.

To place an order, visit pta-events.co.uk/charvil
piggott

To arrange an alternative collection date, email
charvilpsa@gmail.com

