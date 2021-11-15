Monday, 15 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School to expand

AN independent school in Henley is set to expand.

Rupert House, which offers pre-prep and prep school for boys and girls aged three to 11, will have two-form entry from September next year.

It became fully co-educational last year and has seen an increase in the number of pupils of almost 20 per cent.

The Bell Street school has limited room in reception for the next academic year and a waiting list for reception places for 2023/24.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said: “As a result of this surge in demand, we have made the strategic decision to increase our prep school offering and will now be creating two dedicated year 3 forms from the beginning of the 2022 academic year.

“Destination schools are always a source of great interest to parents.

“Our children leave at the end of year 6, so academically we are working towards 11+ entry, giving our children the choice to attend senior schools in the independent, state and grammar sectors.

“An inclusive environment is integral to a child’s social and behavioural development.

“Developing self-esteem, encouraging healthy competition and developing mutual respect are just a few of the many benefits of a
co-educational system.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33