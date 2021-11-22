College to increase capacity

THE Henley College is to receive up to £340,000 to help it cope with an expected rise in demand for places.

The college successfully applied to an £83million government fund which aims to build capacity to deal with a “demographic boom” of older teenagers.

The money must be spent on IT facilities or building work, such as new classrooms or science labs.

Satwant Deol, principal of the college, said: “This allocation will provide valuable support.”

The post-16 capacity fund was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the Government’s 2020 spending review and opened for bids in May.

Recipients will be required to show that building projects supported by the fund will contribute to the Government’s target to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Henley MP John Howell said: “Admissions should not be limited by the size of classrooms but by the calibre of students and applicants.

“By boosting teaching space, we can increase the number of students able to continue with their education or receive the skills they need to fulfil their potential.”

The Sixth Form Colleges’ Association estimates that there will be 260,000 additional 16- to 19-year-olds participating in further education in the coming years.