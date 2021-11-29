Scholarship applications are now open

THE awarding of a scholarship is a significant moment for both a student and a school.

From the perspective of the student, it is recognition of the significant progress they have made in the scholarship area up to that point and should be used as a springboard to develop further still.

From the school’s point of view, it is a celebration of the strength and diversity of our community and a commitment to ensure the best possible progress is made in all areas.

Scholarships at Crosfields are offered in Year 6 for entry into Year 7, and Year 8 for entry into Year 9 and last for the duration of the student’s time at the school.

Set in a spacious 40-acre site, our welcoming school is a co-educational independent day school and benefits from some of the best facilities in the area, including a state-of-the-art swimming pool and sports centre, all-weather pitches, music suites, science laboratories and a theatre.

Places in our Senior School are highly sought after since we announced our plans to extend the school to GCSE, and our brand-new Senior School building that features modern, bright classrooms, a performance space, café and well-stocked library is now open for use.

Find out more about our Senior School and our scholarship application process by visiting www.crosfields.com/

scholarshipapplications2122

Alternatively, contact our registrar to book a personal tour on 0118 987 9902.