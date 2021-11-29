School honoured for promoting tolerance

A SCHOOL in Henley has been recognised a second time for creating an atmosphere of tolerance and respect.

St Mary’s, an independent school in St Andrew’s Road, has received a silver award from the charity Stonewall, which works to tackle discrimination and celebrate diversity.

The school received the bronze award in January last year after introducing gender-neutral locker rooms and toilets as well as more inclusive uniform choices.

Since then, it has designated a number of anti-bullying ambassadors among the pupils who have followed a training process by the charity Anti-Bullying Pro. Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “We know how important it is to for all of our children to learn in an open, honest and supportive environment. Children are the most effective learners when they feel confident and supported and our outstanding academic results demonstrate that.”

Kate Bodle, pastoral and wellbeing leader, said: “I am very proud that we are the first silver champions in the primary sector in recognition of the work that the St Mary’s team has done to ensure all our pupils feel happy and safe in school.

“I am delighted that our children feel confident to express themselves as individuals and they understand that feeling ‘different’ is okay.”