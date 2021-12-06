Nursery is stimulating, safe and happy

DURING their early years, children develop both physically and emotionally at an astounding rate, and therefore the learning that takes place during their time at a nursery is crucial for laying the foundations which support them throughout their education.

At Crosfields, our spacious, bright and inviting nursery is separate from the rest of the school and has an atmosphere that is stimulating, safe and happy.

Our experienced, caring teaching staff focus on nurturing the individual needs of each child and pupils quickly grow in confidence and begin to develop the core skills needed for future learning.

At the same time, the education of our nursery children is enriched by participation in all that Crosfields has to offer. Specialist teaching in music, PE, swimming and French are just some of the benefits gained by being part of the larger school community.

The opportunity to be taught by teachers who are experts in their subjects, with a passion for sharing their knowledge, means our children are both challenged and inspired from the beginning. The school’s extensive grounds and facilities further enhance the children’s experience.

Regular swimming lessons in our 25m variable depth pool mean that even our youngest swimmers can confidently enjoy the water, and the outdoor learning opportunities found at our Forest School sites encourage risk-taking and exploration.

To find out more about early years education and to experience Crosfields Nursery please visit www.crosfields.com/stay-and-play to book a place at one of our free Stay and Play sessions on December 8 or February 9.

Alternatively, if you would like to visit the school sooner, please contact our registrar on 0118 987 9902 or email admissions@crosfields.com and we would be delighted to arrange a visit for you.