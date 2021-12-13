Demand for places reaches record high

CROSFIELDS School is a co-educational, independent day school in Shinfield, near Reading and Wokingham.

Following an exciting decision to extend our provision to Year 11, the school has built a stunning new Senior School building to provide even more teaching and learning opportunities — and the demand for places in our Senior School is at an all-time high.

If you’re looking at senior school options for September 2022, Crosfields is holding one of its popular Senior School assessment days on Wednesday, January 5 for pupils in current years 6 to 9.

Our assessment days provide an opportunity for us to get to know the applicants better, as well as a chance for them to get to know us and our school.

We assess for what we see as the three key pillars of a holistic education — academic potential, a rounded character and the attitude of students to make the most of the multiple opportunities on offer to them.

It is important for both the student and the school that the fit is right, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make that judgement.

In addition, a limited number of places in Year 9 for September 22 are offered with a financial support package, aimed at families who otherwise could not afford the full fees.

If you’d like to learn more about our bursary scheme, visit www.crosfields.com/admissions/bursaries,

Or to register your child for a place on our assessment day, contact our registrar on registrar@crosfields.com or call 0118 987 9902.

For more information, visit www.crosfields.com