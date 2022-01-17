Primary schools remain cautious for start of new term

PRIMARY schools are taking a cautious approach to covid following the start of the new term.

They are not subject to the government advice on face coverings and lateral flow tests but headteachers are keen to avoid coronavirus outbreaks.

The 114 pupils at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, Henley, returned on Wednesday last week.

Headteacher Tim Hoskins said: “We are tightening our approach to reduce the risk of infection by keeping classes apart.

“Teachers will wear masks and children will stay with their own forms outside class time. They have their own designated areas and sit in their own sections in the hall for lunch.

“Hygiene is a priority — teachers will sanitise desks and pupils are washing their hands regularly. Outside they can mix. The older children are great with the younger ones and you need that interaction of different age groups.

“Before we returned, we reminded staff what the new symptoms might look like and we asked parents to test their children before they came back.

“Unfortunately, we did get some positive results back and those children won’t be coming into school just yet.

“The children in isolation will do remote learning. Some may not be able to study if they aren’t feeling very well but hopefully their cases will be much milder than in adults.”

He said all the teachers had received their booster jabs but if they were off sick or in isolation it would be a “challenge” for the school.

At Rupert House School in Bell Street, Henley, the one-way system around the school has been retained and staff ensure the 168 children regularly sanitise and wash their hands.

Only certain year groups can attend assembly while others watch it remotely.

Nick Armitage, headteacher of the independent school, said: “The priority is to have the children in school.

“We asked parents to make sure their children had lateral flow tests the night before coming into school.

“The most important thing is looking after mental health and to make sure everyone has as much support possible.

“In the Christmas holiday we had mental health first aid training with the staff that lasted two days. They can now support other staff, children and parents too.

“The children can talk to their form tutor or someone else. We introduced a laminated worry owl, so if they feel they need someone to talk to they can discreetly put the owl on their teacher’s desk.

“Then they can have a talk with a mental health first aider and it could be about anything, about something to do with their friends, or at home or their school work.”

The 120 primary aged pupils at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, Henley, returned on Wednesday last week.

Parents were asked to ensure their children took a lateral flow test in advance.

Catherine Yoxall, marketing and communications manager at the independent school, said the children were free to mix as normal but this was being kept under review.

“They have lots of play outside,” she said. “The school wants to be flexible with how we operate.”