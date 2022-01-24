Oratory provides pupils with skills for life beyond school

A WARM welcome awaits you at the Oratory Preparatory School, an independent Catholic day and boarding school for boys and girls aged two to 13 years old, just awarded “excellent” for the personal development and academic achievement of its pupils, following an ISI inspection in November.

The inspectors described pupils as having “outstanding levels of self confidence” and “attitudes to learning” with an “outstanding understanding of right and wrong, strong personal morality” and a “respect for diversity in their community”.

Set in 65 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, we nurture happy, balanced, confident and inquisitive children with “exceptional levels of physical activity and attitudes towards physical and mental health”, according to the inspectors.

Our junior prep pupils develop their understanding and knowledge of the world around them through a literature-rich curriculum where subjects are connected by a theme, with our “sparkling start” and “phenomenal finish” approach. Our senior children are equipped with essential skills for life beyond school, such as critical thinking, collaboration and leadership.

We foster virtue in our pupils, develop their conscience and inspire them to make a difference in the world.

Since September, we have extended our nursery and kindergarten provision to 50 weeks of the year, from 7.30am to 6pm.