Mt Everest calling...

A MOUNTAINEER from Henley will teach children about his mission to set a new world record for climbing Mount Everest.

Garth Miller, a former army officer, is attempting to set the fastest known time from London to the summit of Everest and back in May.

He will be holding interactive workshops at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road and will even video call pupils from the mountain.

Mr Miller hopes to inspire the children to set goals and overcome challenges.

He said: “I know that making learning fun is a really effective way to engage with young people. I will be challenging the children to think about what their dreams are and how they can ‘be their own hero’.

“By offering Skype sessions from Everest itself I will in effect be bringing the children along on the climb to the top of the world.”

Headteacher Rob Harmer said: “We are very grateful to Garth for sharing his incredible experiences. These valuable messages really resonate with our pupils and they are very excited at the prospect of joining him on the top of the world.”