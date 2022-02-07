College plants trees to mark Queen’s platinum jubilee

FIVE trees have been planted at Shiplake College to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The crab apples are on the Jubilee Lawn, by the Jubilee Building, which was built to celebrate its silver jubilee in 1984.

A planting ceremony took place on Friday with headmaster Tyrone Howe, heads of college Casey Green and Jai Angell and head groundsman Reiss Phillips.

Also present was year 7 pupil George Ault, whose birthday is on Sunday, February 6, which was the date the Queen succeeded to the throne following the death of her father, George VI.

Mr Howe said: “It is very important to the Shiplake community that we mark the platinum jubilee and the incredible service the Queen has given to this country for so many years.

“We chose crab apple trees because of the beautiful blossom they produce in the spring. They will be a lasting reminder of this huge milestone for many years to come.”

The planting was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, run in partnership with the Woodland Trust, which invites people from across the UK to “plant a tree for the jubilee” to create a sustainable legacy to benefit future generations.

A plaque will be installed in front of one of the trees to mark the occasion and the independent school will feature on the Queen’s Green Canopy map.