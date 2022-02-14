Monday, 14 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Improvements pay dividends with highest endorsement

Improvements pay dividends with highest endorsement

THE Oratory is delighted to have received the highest grade of excellent for both Independent Schools Inspectorate categories — pupils’ academic and other achievements and pupils’ personal development.

This is a wonderful endorsement of all the improvements that have been made at The Oratory in the last few years — academically, pastorally and in our
co-curricular life.

The ISI educational quality inspection took place in November. It described Oratory pupils as “show(ing) high levels of understanding for their age. They show self-confidence in many areas of school life, are resilient and adapt well to new situations. They are self-reflective and have a strong awareness of their strengths and weaknesses.”

The Good Schools Guide visited the school in October to write an updated review. It describes The Oratory as “an active choice for families looking for a nurturing environment” and comments on the “excellent leadership”.

The Oratory became co-educational in 2020 and this move has proved extremely successful, both in terms of girl numbers and the experience for girls and boys alike.

The girls’ hockey first team won the U18s Berkshire league in their inaugural campaign last term. This week The Oratory U15s rugby team play Blundell's in the national plate quarter-final of the School Cup. The side won the south-west regional section of the competition in January.

Joe Smith, headmaster of The Oratory, said: “The Oratory is thriving as a
co-educational school, as can be seen from our excellent ISI inspection outcomes. Inspectors were hugely impressed by the confidence yet humility of our wonderful pupils and by the range and quality of their achievements. Do come and visit us.”

• The Oratory will be holding a whole school open morning on Saturday, February 26.

Education

Looking for a job?

Production & Office Assistant

Location Henley on Thames

Production & Office Assistant Full-time position (available February) ———— For details and to apply please visit: www....

 

Teaching Assistant

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Teaching Assistant Scale: Grade 5 Pt 5 Pro-rata Monday – Friday 8:30am- 3:30pm Term-time only • Required to start ASAP ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33