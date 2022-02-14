I’m so impressed by the achievements of staff and pupils at my new school

DISCOVERING Queen Anne’s School — new head Elaine Purves shares her experience.

‘On returning to the UK after nearly four years in Brussels, I was interested to bring my professional learning to my fourth headship.

I am delighted to have been appointed as head of Queen Anne’s, attracted to the role by the school’s outstanding ‘value added’ data (on average an increase of 1.5 grades per GCSE), the beautiful campus, exciting neuroscience research and the impressive students that I met as part of the interview process.

Since my arrival in January, my focus has been on engaging with the QAS community, listening to staff, students, parents and alumnae, and finding out what makes this amazing school tick.

Queen Anne’s is a fascinating combination of traditional, forward-thinking and ultra-modern, which provides a really dynamic and inspirational environment for our students to learn.

I have been very struck by the achievements of both our staff and students. From the 22 teachers trained to Microsoft expert level or the student who this week had an academic paper peer-reviewed and accepted into a science journal, to the pupils who have just received their England call-up for the U19 lacrosse squad, or perhaps the seven girls who have just attained their university-level music diplomas — the standard and quality of our staff and girls is truly exceptional. It is not only the achievements that have impressed, but also the volume and quality of opportunities that are presented to the girls.

My first few weeks have been a whirlwind of sports fixtures, academic lectures, concerts, student clubs and societies, workshops and impressive guest speakers, including an alumnae careers event and a visit from Toby Marlow, co-writer of the West End success, Six the Musical.

The year ahead looks to be an explosion of creativity and innovation; I love the confidence that our students have in STEAM subjects; as a Microsoft showcase school, our students are adept at using technology to enhance their learning, our modern science block inspires and our visual arts encompass textiles, ceramics, print-making and animation. Creativity and critical thinking abound!

It is a pleasure to be here and I look forward to leading Queen Anne’s into the next stage of its development. — With best wishes.’

Elaine Purves

Head of Queen Anne’s School