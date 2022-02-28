Village school keeps good rating in Ofsted inspection

PEPPARD Primary School has retained its “good” rating from education watchdog Ofsted.

The school in Church Lane was visited last term by inspectors Alison Bradley and Linda Culling.

In her report, Ms Bradley said: “Leaders are determined that pupils will reach their potential and in many respects they do. Behaviour is mostly exemplary. Staff set high expectations from the moment children join the reception class so pupils across the school settle quickly to learning and do not disrupt their classmates.

“Pupils develop a healthy attitude to learning and are courteous and respectful to each other and adults.

“In pupils’ view there is not really any serious misbehaviour, although they realise that sometimes people have a bad day. This rarely translates into anything more but any unkind behaviour that is perceived as bullying is taken seriously, thoroughly investigated and seen through to a resolution.

“Typically, pupils achieve well in reading, writing and mathematics. Work to further enhance their learning in other subjects is well under way but needs some more refinement.” The school was last rated “good” in October 2011 and will next be inspected in 2029.

• The school’s parent-teacher association is to hold a community quiz to raise money. This will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road on Friday, April 1. Teams can have up to eight people. For more information, email

lisasilver81@hotmail.com