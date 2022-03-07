School start

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
ALMOST 89 per cent of children in Oxfordshire starting primary school in September were awarded their first choice place.
The proportion was down 1.72 percentage points to 88.27, compared with 2021 but more children, 6,606, were awarded their first choice secondary compared to 6,321 last year.
Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said a total of 7,216 applications, 96.42 per cent, had been offered one of the four choices they had listed.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say