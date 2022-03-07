School start

ALMOST 89 per cent of children in Oxfordshire starting primary school in September were awarded their first choice place.

The proportion was down 1.72 percentage points to 88.27, compared with 2021 but more children, 6,606, were awarded their first choice secondary compared to 6,321 last year.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, said a total of 7,216 applications, 96.42 per cent, had been offered one of the four choices they had listed.