New library at pre-school

Monday, 14 March 2022
A POP-UP outdoor library to encourage children to start reading has been created at Wargrave Pre-School.
Parents were invited to peruse the book collection.
Emma Clegg, the pre-school manager, said: “There are few things as powerful as regularly reading to a young child.
“Sharing stories has amazing benefits for children, including comfort, reassurance, relaxation and happiness. Giving your child time and your full attention by reading them a story tells them they matter.
“It builds their self-esteem and vocabulary, feeds their imagination and can even help sleep.”
