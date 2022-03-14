New library at pre-school

A POP-UP outdoor library to encourage children to start reading has been created at Wargrave Pre-School.

Parents were invited to peruse the book collection.

Emma Clegg, the pre-school manager, said: “There are few things as powerful as regularly reading to a young child.

“Sharing stories has amazing benefits for children, including comfort, reassurance, relaxation and happiness. Giving your child time and your full attention by reading them a story tells them they matter.

“It builds their self-esteem and vocabulary, feeds their imagination and can even help sleep.”