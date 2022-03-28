Engineering students learn about career opportunities

SEVEN students from The Henley College spent an afternoon at a civil engineering company.

The teenagers, who are all studying science, technology, maths and engineering, visited Simpson Associates in Friday Street, Henley, to learn about a possible future career.

They received an introduction to the software that the company’s engineers use to design projects and were given some hands-on experience building a model structure.

They spoke to staff Arron McLaughlin, apprentice structural engineer, Manos Mantaropoulos, graduate structural engineer, Louis Le Bellego, apprentice civil engineer, Phil Baxter, civil engineer, and Julia Brereton, practice manager.

Ms Brereton, who organised the visit, said: “We wanted to promote civil engineering generally and the fantastic career opportunity it offers, while encouraging applications from the students for the apprenticeship positions we have.

“We have been taking on degree apprentices in our three offices in Henley, Gloucester and London for more than 10 years.

“Our apprentices do a level 6 degree apprenticeship and complete a civil engineering BEng degree at University of West of London over four years, attending university one day a week and working with us for the other four days.

“As a degree apprentice, your university fees are paid for so you get a degree without having to take on any student debt.

“One of our first staff members to complete an apprenticeship, Andrew De Croos, has recently been made a partner in the practice, showing our commitment to developing our own talent and promoting from within.”

Mr Baxter, who joined the practice in 2015 as an apprentice after taking his A-levels at the college, said: “I’m now a fully fledged civil engineer, running my own projects.”

Simpson Associates was established in Henley in 1969 and has 60 staff, including 25 at the Henley office.

Its clients include Costa, the National Trust, the NHS, Taylor Wimpey, Cala and Barratt and it works with schools, hospitals, hotels and housebuilders.

For more information, visit www.simpsoneng.com/career-opportunities

Meanwhile, a man wearing a jet suit touched down at the college before speaking to engineering students about his work.

Richard Browning, of Gravity Industries, gave a special demonstration of his pioneering machine on the college’s rugby pitches.

Staff and students were issued with earplugs to protect them from the roaring sound of the engines as Mr Browning flew past them before landing. Mr Browning then spoke about his work to students studying the engineering level 3 extended diploma.

The former Royal Marine started to test early versions of the engines in 2016 and launched Gravity Industries the following year.

Since then, Mr Browning and his team have travelled the world and gained the attention of high-profile business leaders including Richard Branson.

He told the students that all new creations came from breaking the rules and asking yourself, “What’s the worst that could happen?”

Noel Wood, the college’s head of engineering, said: “Richard was inspirational both in displaying his jet suit and in the talk he gave to students.

“Resilience is a key attribute in today’s world and he showed the students the amazing possibilities that can be realised if you keep on trying.

“Richard is a true pioneer, and our students will undoubtedly remember his visit for the rest of their lives and I know that it will inspire them in their future engineering careers.”

Student James Palmer said: “Having someone whose work I’ve seen on social media visit the college was really great.

“I want to work in robotics and exploration technology in the future so getting the chance to meet Richard and see the jet suit in action was fantastic.”