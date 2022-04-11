Queen Anne’s rally at lacrosse tournament

QUEEN ANNE’S in Caversham has long been known as a lacrosse school providing fierce competition on the pitches.

Recently Queen Anne’s teams travelled to Sherborne to compete in the South West Rally, a competition in which 15 teams compete in each age category.

The early start for the Queen Anne’s students and the cold weather of early March didn’t cause the teams to waver in their performance.

The U13s, U14s and U15s performed fantastically in the pool stages, with all three teams progressing.

After the morning’s success, tensions were high as the U14s went on to play against schools they had previously lost to earlier in the season. However, the Queen Anne’s girls beat every team they played to be crowned South West champions.

The school’s success at the rally didn’t stop there as the U13s placed in the Championship Division based on their morning performance. They faced some stiff competition and their good match play saw them finish in second place.

The U15s then remained undefeated until the semi-finals, resulting in a third-place finish. For more information about the extensive sport offering at Queen Anne’s School you can visit during the open morning on Saturday, May 7.

Visit the school’s website at www.qas.org.uk to book.