School trips are back on at Queen Anne’s

Monday, 18 April 2022
FOR Queen Anne’s School in Caversham, residential trips are well and truly back, with students heading off in the UK and further afield this past term.
In early January, the school’s A-level art students travelled to St Ives in Cornwall. Across three days the students worked with local artists, visited galleries and took advantage of the picturesque surroundings by creating experimental works whilst visiting the beaches and exploring the town’s cobbled streets.
The school’s first trip abroad since before the pandemic, meant there was great excitement for the French trip to Paris. Visiting famous sights such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe was high on everyone’s list along with perfecting their French as they soaked up the city’s culture.
As the school prepared for the Easter break, the music and art trip to New York and ski trip to Austria were underway. Visiting New York’s galleries gave the art students great inspiration for their works and the choir had the opportunity to perform in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue, an experience they certainly won’t forget.
Meanwhile, the students on the ski trip were enjoying the fantastic snow conditions of the Austrian alps.
