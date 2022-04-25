Solar boost

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
SOLAR panels installed at Sonning Common Primary School provided a quarter of the school’s total energy needs in the last year.
The 84 panels were fixed to the roof of the junior school building in 2017 and can generate 23kWh of clean electricity every year.
25 April 2022
