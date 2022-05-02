Pupil numbers on the up at popular co-ed school

AT Rupert House, we welcome boys and girls aged three to 11 into our happy and high-achieving school.

From the moment a child enters our care, they are encouraged to adopt a growth mindset, enabling them to believe that their skills and abilities are not set in stone. Setbacks are re-framed as hurdles to overcome and the children are encouraged and rewarded for stepping out of their comfort zone in their learning and for their willingness to embrace challenge.

Our small class sizes enable us to focus on each child as an individual, helping them to climb their own ladder to success — whatever their goal may be.

Academic and co-curricular success at Rupert House goes from strength to strength, with our year six pupils this year all obtaining places at their first-choice senior schools, with a total of 15 scholarships and awards won by the cohort of 20 children in academic, performing arts, sport and art categories and considerable success in the 11 plus grammar school assessments.

In addition to this, our exceptionally strong response to providing quality education during lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic saw us being shortlisted for the Independent School of the Year awards and contributed to our pupil numbers rising by 25 per cent over the past two years, with children joining into every year group in the school.

Our location, in the heart of Henley, enables Rupert House to provide a whole host of opportunities for our pupils. We have our own onsite forest school and playing fields, as well as an all-weather pitch, tennis and netball courts.

Our close links with Henley cricket, rugby and rowing clubs and Henley Leisure Centre, mean that our pupils have access to expert coaching and fantastic facilities on a regular basis, both during sports lessons and after-school clubs. In addition to this, the Town Hall and the Kenton Theatre are just short walk away and are professional settings in which pupils are regularly given the opportunity to display their skills in music and the performing arts.

There are more than 60 extra-curricular activities to choose from at Rupert House, including cricket, golf, rugby, tennis, ballet, breakdancing, cross-country, orchestra, design technology, animation, paddle-boarding, rowing and drama. We offer wrap-around care from 7.30am to 5pm and have a number of minibus routes in order to make sure Rupert House is accessible to everyone.

We’d be delighted to show you around Rupert House during our open morning on Wednesday, May 18 from 9am to 12pm, where you will have the chance to meet our passionate and inspiring staff and see the school in action, including our new design and technology suite.

Alternatively, to get a taste of life behind the big blue door, contact Arlette Halfhead in our admissions department on (01491) 574263 to arrange a personal tour at a time to suit you.