Monday, 09 May 2022

Well-prepped pupils

Pupils at St Mary’s Preparatory School in Henley have secured places at some of the leading selective schools in the region. The year 6 children between them were awarded six scholarships, including academic, sport and art, in addition to 11-plus success.

The pupils have been offered places at schools including Gillotts School in Henley, Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning, Shiplake College, The Oratory School in Woodcote and Sir William Borlase Grammar School in Marlow.

Headmaster Rob Harmer said: “We constantly challenge our pupils to push the boundaries of what they believe is possible and I am delighted to see our children achieve fantastic results. Our core principle — to instil a love of learning for life in our pupils — sets the children up for success in senior school and beyond.”

