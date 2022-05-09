Play time at primary school

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School staged four plays in one night — all in French.

The year 6 children performed Rapunzel and the Eiffel Tower, The Three Little Pigs go to School, Dorothy Goes Shopping and Goldilocks and The Four Bears.

Parents watched the shows.

Lisa Baillie, the school’s modern foreign languages teacher, said: “It takes a lot of courage to perform on stage speaking in your mother tongue but to perform a whole play in a foreign language is just amazing.

“I’ve taught these children French since year 3 and it has been wonderful to see them develop and grow in confidence over the years.

“It’s important that I bring the language alive — engagement is key. I want to take them on a cultural and linguistic journey during their time at primary school, hopefully creating a desire to learn more as they move through their secondary years and beyond.