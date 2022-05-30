Monday, 30 May 2022

Beekeeper visits primary school with hive

PUPILS at Kidmore End Primary School had a visit from a beekeeper to mark World Bee Day on Friday.

Sue Remenyi, a governor of the school, brought in a hive and talked to the children about the lifecycle of the insects.

Mrs Remenyi, who lives in the village, said: “It’s vitally important that children, from a young age, understand pollinators.

“There are lots of different types of bees that need protecting. It would also be great to see more beekeepers in the future.”

The children were handed a honeycomb to examine and then saw the bees in the hive protected by a glass frame.

Year 2 pupil Ava MacVarish said: “I really enjoyed watching the bees. Queen bees are sprayed different colours each year — this year the queen bee is yellow.”

Classmate Albie Harley said: “My favourite bit was seeing the honeycomb which the queen bee uses to lay her eggs.”

Michelle Thomas, administrative assistant at the school, said the talk was very informative and tied in well with the lifecycle and farming topics that various year groups have been learning about.

The school is now considering having its own beehive.

