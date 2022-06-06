Mayor and ‘Queen’ visit school

RUPERT House School in Henley spent a day celebrating the Queen’s jubilee.

Mayor Michelle Thomas visited the school in Bell Street to present saplings to each child to take home and plant.

The children, who wore homemade crowns, listened to her talking about the young trees and then put their hands in the air and said: “Let’s plant a tree for the jubilee.”

The Mayor then joined the children and staff in singing the National Anthem. During the day, the prep children split into their four houses and did activities including decorating a paper plate, country dancing and creating pictures of the queen in the art room.

They also had a “royal picnic” together on blankets and to conclude the day they performed a country dance on the school lawn.

During the week, the nursery and reception childen read a book called The Queen’s Knickers and each child decorated some knickers which they then used as bunting.

They also had a visit from “the Queen” and had a tea party with her where they ate corgi and crown biscuits that they had made and decorated.

Headteacher Nick Armitage said: “The children so enjoyed learning about the Queen’s reign and celebrating her platinum jubilee with all manner of fun, creative and challenging activities. Her humility, kindness, commitment and dedication to our country make her a wonderful role model to us all.”

Year 3 pupil Alise Barr called the gift of a tree “a lovely idea”, adding: “It is a nice way to remind us of the Queen and the many years that she has been looking after the country. I will plant mine in my grandparents’ garden. Every tree helps us breathe and makes our land look pretty. It is good for animals and birds and our future.”

The children with their crowns, top left, are Amelia Molly Coaten, Yi Jia Tse, Clarissa Jones and Aoife South