Rule-breakers

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School are to hold a “break the rules day” to raise money for charity.
On June 28, they will be given a list of school rules they can break for just that day in return for a £1 donation for each one.
The proceeds will go towards toilets in communities that lack basic hygienic facilities.
20 June 2022
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
