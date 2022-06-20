Monday, 20 June 2022

Rule-breakers

PUPILS at Crazies Hill Primary School are to hold a “break the rules day” to raise money for charity.

On June 28, they will be given a list of school rules they can break for just that day in return for a £1 donation for each one.

The proceeds will go towards toilets in communities that lack basic hygienic facilities.

